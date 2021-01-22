 Skip to main content
WLET - Charles H. Thomas
WLET - Charles H. Thomas

Where was the National Guard on Jan.6. and who was in charge of security for that day's events? Someone totally missed it, as there can be fringe elements, even in a peaceful congregation of law-abiding citizens.

Charles H. Thomas

Winston-Salem

