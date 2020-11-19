 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Charles Ibele - SUNDAY
0 comments

WLET - Charles Ibele - SUNDAY

  • 0

Common ground

It is apparent that the writer of the Nov. 18 letter “Gratifying condemnation” does not like Allen Johnson’s Nov. 16 column, “Dear Trump voters: Help me understand why.” Rather than take the opportunity to provide understanding, the writer criticizes Johnson for asking for help.

Sadly, the letter confirms one of Johnson’s speculations — there are (at least) two realities, and may provide credence to another — maybe there never was common ground.

Charles Ibele

Clemmons

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News