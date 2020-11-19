WLET - Charles Ibele

Common ground
It is apparent that the writer of the Nov. 18 letter “Gratifying condemnation” does not like Allen Johnson’s Nov. 16 column, “Dear Trump voters: Help me understand why.” Rather than take the opportunity to provide understanding, the writer criticizes Johnson for asking for help.
Sadly, the letter confirms one of Johnson’s speculations — there are (at least) two realities, and may provide credence to another — maybe there never was common ground.
Charles Ibele
Clemmons
