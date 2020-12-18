WLET - Charles Lewis

Not safe enough

Once again the Leapfrog Group report on hospital patient safety (“Patient-safety grades unchanged for Forsyth, Wake Forest Baptist,” Dec. 15) — this time amidst a raging pandemic — found that Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center “stayed at ‘C’ for the seventh consecutive report.” (Notably, Forsyth Medical Center received an “A” and Moses Cone a “B.”) According to Leapfrog, compared with an “A” rating, patients at a “C” hospital on average face an 88% “greater risk” of avoidable death.

Moses Cone’s response was that “We are not satisfied with our current performance and will not be until we again reach the highest standards.” By comparison, the Wake Forest Baptist response looks more like a perfunctory press release.

Since leadership at the top of Wake Forest Baptist has never publically accepted any responsibility as far as I can tell, one is left to wonder whether they even care. But for anyone depending on access to network providers, this is not a small matter.

Charles Lewis

Winston-Salem