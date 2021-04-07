WLET - Charles Lewis

An important first step

Since “finding the right hospital is an important first step in recovering from a serious illness,” Newsweek (March 12) ranks hospitals across the U.S. Assisted by Statista, “the respected global data research firm,” its latest rankings of America’s best hospitals in each state identify 12 in North Carolina.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center is not even on the list, which includes hospitals in New Bern, Smithfield and Hickory. Since all but three on the list are “above average for infection prevention,” I wonder if mediocre “leapfrog” grades exposed inadequate oversight that contributed to its failure to appear on the list. So far the response to those examinations of performance has been perfunctory press releases.

This apparent indifference to assessments of the quality of health care is truly remarkable. (Perhaps inflated self-esteem is involved.)

Hoping to learn that higher standards and improvements were on the way, I was disappointed.

The top executives should do the necessary research and explain why they think the hospital was not even on Newsweek’s list. What do they think can be done to better serve patients and any others who may have placed their trust in advertisements promoting it?