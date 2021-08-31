WLET - Charles Liefer

Wondering

I wonder if people like guest columnist Stuart Epperson Sr. (“Concerned Moravians stand on solid ground,” Aug. 28) ever think: I’ve shown them all the biblical proof texts, but the Scripture has failed to change them; I wonder why.

I wonder if such people ever consider the many gay Christians who have been convinced that they should change, but failed, because it’s not really a just-make-a-decision or pray-away kind of thing.

I wonder if they ever consider the actual lived lives of gay people, whose unions are, in every measurable way, just as valid and meaningful as those of straight people.

I wonder if they ever ask themselves why their God, who is supposed to represent love, would condemn love. As if God would say, “You’re loving the wrong way.”

I wonder if they ever consider the theology of people who point to the many mistranslations of language in the Bible, including passages that supposedly condemn homosexuality.

I wonder if they ever think that maybe they could be wrong.

I wonder if they ever think that maybe the Bible is wrong.

I wonder if they ever think.

Charles Liefer

Winston-Salem