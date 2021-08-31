 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Charles Liefer
0 Comments

WLET - Charles Liefer

  • 0

Wondering

I wonder if people like guest columnist Stuart Epperson Sr. (“Concerned Moravians stand on solid ground,” Aug. 28) ever think: I’ve shown them all the biblical proof texts, but the Scripture has failed to change them; I wonder why.

I wonder if such people ever consider the many gay Christians who have been convinced that they should change, but failed, because it’s not really a just-make-a-decision or pray-away kind of thing.

I wonder if they ever consider the actual lived lives of gay people, whose unions are, in every measurable way, just as valid and meaningful as those of straight people.

I wonder if they ever ask themselves why their God, who is supposed to represent love, would condemn love. As if God would say, “You’re loving the wrong way.”

I wonder if they ever consider the theology of people who point to the many mistranslations of language in the Bible, including passages that supposedly condemn homosexuality.

I wonder if they ever think that maybe they could be wrong.

I wonder if they ever think that maybe the Bible is wrong.

I wonder if they ever think.

Charles Liefer

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fatal shooting in Lewisville leads to manslaughter charge
Crime

Fatal shooting in Lewisville leads to manslaughter charge

A Mocksville man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Lewisville man nearly three weeks ago. Deputies went to a shooting on Hauser Road in Lewisville on Aug. 8, a Sunday, and found Billy Darryl Glenn Jr. with a gunshot wound. He later died. Deputies arrested and charged Caleb Reid Cox after he got out of the hospital for medical treatment of injuries he had in an altercation with Glenn before the shooting, the sheriff's office said. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News