WLET - Charles Shelton

Suckers?
My father-in-law, Buddy Huff, was a great man. He was a U.S. Army Combat Medic at Normandy. He dodged bullets and mortar rounds to get his comrades out of danger. He had to keep his head while under fire, give life-saving first aid, and pull them to safety.
Buddy was awarded the Bronze Star. I don’t think I have ever known someone with this degree of grit. He was a quick-witted, funny guy who had a heart of gold. I miss him, and whenever I think of him, I smile. He and his brothers fought for our country together.
The brothers in arms reunited in Belgium weeks after the Normandy Invasion was completed. It is an American story.
How can the person we elected, the person we hold to be the commander in chief of our patriots who give their lives to keep us free, say that anyone in the Armed Forces is a sucker because they have nothing to gain from serving and that anyone who dies fighting for freedom is a loser (“Veterans divided on reports Trump disparaged military,” Sept. 7)? This is the epitome of a tyrant. There is nothing lower.
If you do not think our freedom is in the balance, step back and look at this picture again. And be sure to vote on Nov. 3, come hell or high water. There is always a way to do something. This is our last and only chance to rid our nation of this tyrant.
Charles Shelton
Winston-Salem