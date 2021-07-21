WLET - Charlie B. Reece

“This is the people’s house — not Pelosi’s house,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy proclaimed Wednesday after Pelosi rejected two of his dubious nominees for the House investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

But like it or not, Nancy Pelosi is the House Speaker. She has the authority to form investigative committees and to reject McCarthy’s nominees. Her party won the election and she won the top spot.

What does McCarthy’s statement really accomplish except to show that he’s another spoiled brat who can’t handle the pressure of being in government? With rare and welcome exceptions, House Republicans express nothing but spite, ignorance and immaturity. (Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks that being asked if she’s been vaccinated is a violation of her HIPAA rights, for God’s sake.)

I swear, as much as Republicans hate being in government, you’d think they’d all just quit running for office and go start their own country somewhere. There may be some land available way up north.

Charlie B. Reece

Winston-Salem