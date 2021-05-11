WLET - Charlie B. Reece

A constitutional phrase

The problems with concerns over “socialism,” as expressed in the May 10 letter “Utopian promises,” are many. Among them are that conservatives often don’t even know what socialism really is. Also, they seem to conflate anything that would “promote the general welfare” of the American people – a constitutional phrase – with socialism.

Social Security is a beneficial program, appreciated by conservatives and liberals alike. But if we had no Social Security program and it were proposed today, it would be voted down by conservatives as “socialism.” Back when President Obama was trying to pass the Affordable Care Act, many conservatives complained, “don’t mess with my Medicare,” even though Medicare is a government, i.e., socialistic program.

The truth is that we could have more programs that would benefit the American people as a whole that might be socialistic, but that doesn’t mean that this would become a socialist country. We’re too steeped in capitalism and consumerism for that to be a serious concern. But it makes a great boogeyman.