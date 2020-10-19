WLET - Chelsea Wiggins

Dig a little deeper

Campaigns are never easy to suffer through. Negative innuendo abounds! Let’s take an easy one: Defunding the police. In the state Senate race for District 31 Joyce Krawiec supporters authorized a mailer that insinuates her opponent, Terri LeGrand, supports defunding the police. Their only motivation for this mailer can be to scare and unsettle voters because this is not what Terri LeGrand supports.

Terri supports improving our systems of public safety; she states, “policing is a critical service and key component of public safety.” “We need to assist the police so that they can effectively do their jobs.” This is what Terri believes. Terri also believes that safe neighborhoods are a result of healthy neighborhoods, so she supports affordable and accessible health care, including the expansion of Medicaid. She believes mental health services should be a part of that initiative. She understands the correlation between literacy and incarceration so she supports a strong public education system.