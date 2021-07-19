WLET - Cherry Baynes

Caring for life

As in the July 17 letter “A tragic correlation,” anti-choice activists love to hijack conversations about poor children, animal abuse or anything else they can to talk about fetuses. They’re obsessed with them. We can’t unite to feed hungry children or save tortured animals because we have to talk about their hobbyhorse instead. They won’t work with us until we agree with them that tiny zygotes that can’t think or feel are the worst victims of all and more important than actual born living creatures.

But there’s one victim they never want to discuss: women forced to give birth against their will. It doesn’t matter if these women became pregnant because they were raped or because they were seduced by smooth-talking men who then don’t give a damn; it doesn’t matter if being forced to give birth will destroy their lives and leave them wallowing in abject poverty and despair. It doesn’t matter that some of these women will give in to despair and kill themselves. Anti-choice activists have no sympathy for these actual, living human beings — they’re deserving of nothing but scorn and punishment. That’ll teach them to have sex.

It’s easy to speak up for zygotes that cost nothing to support. Anybody can do that. Caring about messy, born life may ask something material, like time or money.