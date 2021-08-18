WLET - Chris Geis

Leaving is a mistake

The United States’ decision to leave Afghanistan after 20 years is understandable, but it is a mistake. Millions of people will be at risk by the Taliban’s re-emergence and assumption of control of the country.

The Taliban does not want women to be educated or equals; it wants them to be slaves. It does not want modernity; it wants a return to the stone ages. It does not tolerate dissent; dissenters receive a bullet in the head. We saw all this before 2001.

The Taliban may not be stupid enough again to shelter a terrorist organization like al-Qaida, which launched the 9/11 attacks. But it does not have to be that stupid to do great harm to millions of people who want to be free and have a decent life. The United States can keep its commitment to those people with a small investment of troops. This is a small price to pay and it is the honorable thing to do.

The American people may not want to be in Afghanistan, and so the president may not pay a political price for his decision. But if this debacle continues to unfold as it has, and millions suffer because we would not lift a hand to help them, he should.

Chris Geis

Winston-Salem