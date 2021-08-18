 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Chris Geis
0 Comments

WLET - Chris Geis

  • 0

Leaving is a mistake

The United States’ decision to leave Afghanistan after 20 years is understandable, but it is a mistake. Millions of people will be at risk by the Taliban’s re-emergence and assumption of control of the country.

The Taliban does not want women to be educated or equals; it wants them to be slaves. It does not want modernity; it wants a return to the stone ages. It does not tolerate dissent; dissenters receive a bullet in the head. We saw all this before 2001.

The Taliban may not be stupid enough again to shelter a terrorist organization like al-Qaida, which launched the 9/11 attacks. But it does not have to be that stupid to do great harm to millions of people who want to be free and have a decent life. The United States can keep its commitment to those people with a small investment of troops. This is a small price to pay and it is the honorable thing to do.

The American people may not want to be in Afghanistan, and so the president may not pay a political price for his decision. But if this debacle continues to unfold as it has, and millions suffer because we would not lift a hand to help them, he should.

Chris Geis

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.
Crime

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.

Triad Abolition Project, a group critical of law-enforcement agencies, will hold a protest about conditions at the Forsyth County Jail. Earlier this week, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said that inmates staged a protest at the jail in their cells, and detention officers turned off water at the jail because some inmates flooded their cells. She has provided little detail on what exactly happened and how long the water was shut off. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News