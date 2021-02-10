WLET - Chris Groner

'Keep what we earn'

In response to the Feb. 4 letter “Vacation for Parker,” let's unpack a couple of points.

The letter writer wants to "keep what we earn." I assume that means lower taxes. Don't forget taxes pay for police and public safety and infrastructure. Will he pay for his own private roads, or his own fire and public safety? If not, he needs to share what he earns.

Socialist programs are not all bad. Will he give up his Medicare, Social Security (God forbid), disability, public health? If not, he only minds some socialist programs and gladly accepts others.

I hope we can all agree that protecting all in our society, even at a small personal expense, is morally correct, and probably economically advantageous in the final analysis.

Chris Groner

Elkin