WLET - Chris Kelsey and Loretta Arnn

She shares our concerns

We are retired from CenterPoint Human Services, where we held leadership positions in early childhood intervention with families and their infants and toddlers who were at high risk for developmental delays or who were born prematurely. We know first-hand of the serious needs of families who face such challenges with such deficiencies in North Carolina's health care systems due to the lack of support from the current legislature.

That is why we are so pleased to support Terri LeGrand's candidacy for the N.C. Senate seat in District 31. She shares our concerns for issues affecting families that struggle to survive economically and medically, especially those that have special-needs children and adults for whom parents, in many cases, will provide care throughout their lives. Like Terri LeGrand, we are very much in favor of Medicaid expansion, which will give more of our citizens access to health care, particularly during international health emergencies like the one we are experiencing now.

Throughout her career as working mother, an attorney, college administrator and community volunteer, this extraordinary woman has consistently spoken up for children and adults of all ages and backgrounds. Moreover, Terri knows the needs of individuals and communities for affordable health care because she listens and she cares.