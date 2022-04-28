WLET - Chris Parker - FRIDAY

Thanks to Randall Tuttle
As Randall Tuttle ends his 14 years on the Winston Salem/Forsyth County Utility Commission, I wanted to express my appreciation for all he has done to help provide the cleanest and safest drinking water possible for our community as noted by Winston-Salem being awarded the No. 2 national ranking in the 2021 Best Cities for Water Quality.
For the past five years, Randall has served as chairman of the Utility Commission, and he previously served as finance chair. I have greatly enjoyed serving under his skilled leadership, and his many years of service have been a blessing for our community. Randall will definitely be missed, but his successor as chairman, Wesley Curtis, is abundantly skilled to make the transition seamless.
Chris Parker
Winston-Salem
The writer is a commissioner on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utility Commission. —the editor