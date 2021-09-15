WLET - Chris Pearson - SATURDAY

The Bible says ...

Yes, as the writer of the Sept. 15 letter “Ten Commandments” says, God said, "Thou shalt not kill."

God also said that life enters the body when the body takes its first breath.

After God formed man in Genesis 2:7, He “breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul.” Although the man was fully formed by God in all respects, he was not a living being until after taking his first breath.

Job 33:4 states: “The spirit of God has made me, and the breath of the Almighty gives me life.”

Ezekiel 37:5&6: “Thus says the Lord God to these bones: Behold, I will cause breath to enter you, and you shall live. And I will lay sinews upon you, and will cause flesh to come upon you, and cover you with skin, and put breath in you, and you shall live; and you shall know that I am the Lord.”

The Bible also provides instructions for priests to abort fetuses if it's suspected they might be illegitimate; it's there in Numbers 5.

So if we're going to follow what the Bible says, let's really follow what the Bible says — not what patriarchal, politically-motivated preachers say the Bible says.