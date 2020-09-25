WLET - Christine Gorelick

Humiliated enough?

It is one thing for American taxpayers to be subjected to paying for the president's political rallies on public properties, but it is another to have us foot the bill for his defamation lawsuit ("DOJ asks to defend Trump in rape accuser's defamation suit," Sept. 8, journalnow.com). This latest attempt to shift financial and personal responsibility is one more example of the graft that goes on in this administration.

Attorney General William Barr, acting as the president's personal lawyer rather than a public servant, hopes we will not make a fuss. We are being taken, duped, and the president no doubt refers to us all as "losers" and "suckers" because everything happens right under our noses. The president and attorney general count on us to not push back on the drip-by-drip corruption of our government and its institutions.

Is this administration, and its brazen fleecing of America, something to perpetuate? Should the president be allowed to use our money to pay off his personal debts? Or have the American people finally been humiliated enough to stop the grifting?