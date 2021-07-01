 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Christine Kneppelt Duffer - SUNDAY
0 Comments

WLET - Christine Kneppelt Duffer - SUNDAY

  • 0

From heartbroken to angry

On May 24, 2020, I wrote to The Readers’ Forum about feeling heartbroken (“Heartbroken”). Watching COVID-19 spread when we had some knowledge as to how to slow it down, giving researchers time to develop life saving strategies and a vaccine.

On Sept. 5, 2020, I wrote about the numbers (“Numbers”). The astonishing numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths. The fact that so many cannot (or will not) understand the difference between a fact and an opinion. It is mind-boggling.

Now I am angry. We now have COVID-19 variants, the latest being more contagious and making people sicker, landing them in the hospital.

Viruses mutate as a means of survival (all viruses, not just COVID-19). Yes, this is a fact. If people continue to refuse to get vaccinated, they are allowing it to spread and mutate, and it will never go away.

To those who refused to wear a mask and social distance. To those who refuse to get a vaccine. Make no mistake; you are responsible for countless deaths, illnesses, medical bills, lengthened unemployment, small business closures, stress on health-care workers and stress on our children/youth. Before you ask, yes, I personally know people in all the above scenarios.

You are free to choose, but you are not free from the consequence of your choice, especially when that consequence endangers others.

Christine Kneppelt Duffer

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News