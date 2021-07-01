WLET - Christine Kneppelt Duffer

From heartbroken to angry

On May 24, 2020, I wrote to The Readers’ Forum about feeling heartbroken (“Heartbroken”). Watching COVID-19 spread when we had some knowledge as to how to slow it down, giving researchers time to develop life saving strategies and a vaccine.

On Sept. 5, 2020, I wrote about the numbers (“Numbers”). The astonishing numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths. The fact that so many cannot (or will not) understand the difference between a fact and an opinion. It is mind-boggling.

Now I am angry. We now have COVID-19 variants, the latest being more contagious and making people sicker, landing them in the hospital.

Viruses mutate as a means of survival (all viruses, not just COVID-19). Yes, this is a fact. If people continue to refuse to get vaccinated, they are allowing it to spread and mutate, and it will never go away.

To those who refused to wear a mask and social distance. To those who refuse to get a vaccine. Make no mistake; you are responsible for countless deaths, illnesses, medical bills, lengthened unemployment, small business closures, stress on health-care workers and stress on our children/youth. Before you ask, yes, I personally know people in all the above scenarios.