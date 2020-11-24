WLET - Christopher Colenda

The numbers
A recent letter writer ("How we got Trump," Nov. 23) reflected on the reasons behind the rise of President Trump and his accomplishments during his term in office. I agree with the writer's characterization of the president as "a flawed and abrasive person for sure;" vigorously disagree that he is a "warrior;" argue that his policies were good for the country; and refute the conclusion that he was the candidate that the "majority of Americans wanted."
To this last point, the 2016 election results concluded that 65.85 million Americans voted for Hillary Clinton and 62.98 million voted for President Trump. To date, the current election tally is 79.85 million for Joe Biden and 73.8 million for President Trump. While I briefly tried to help my granddaughter with the newfangled "common core" math models, which puzzled my aging brain, I believe the numbers add up to the fact that a majority of Americans did not want, nor have supported, Trump’s presidency.
Christopher Colenda
Winston-Salem
