WLET - Christopher Scerra

The whiner

I hear conservatives complaining because in the Thursday town halls, they think President Trump was questioned more aggressively than Joe Biden.

But that’s comparing apples to oranges. The town halls were independent of each other. And the reason there were two was because Trump threw a temper tantrum and quit the first one.

Trump says he’s tough enough to stand up to ISIS, but he can’t handle questions from a female reporter without whining about it. Comedian John Stewart answered tough questions from Fox News’ Chris Wallace with more grace and control than Trump can manage.

Trump is supposedly rich. He’s supposed to be the most powerful man in the world. But I’ve never heard anyone in my life whine as much as Trump does.

Christopher Scerra

Winston-Salem