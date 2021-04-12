 Skip to main content
WLET - Christopher Southard - WEDNESDAY
A better place

I love how the author of the April 11 letter “Too much hypocrisy” calls for "truly and deeply discussing the issues and trying to find solutions." He then goes on to bash Republicans for the next five paragraphs. In his defense, he does balance it out with one sentence about Democrats being "hypocritical at times, but they're not as bad as Republicans."

If only we could all be as caring and understanding as that writer, the world would be a much better place.

Christopher Southard

Lewisville

