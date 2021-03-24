WLET - Christy M. Buchanan

Winston-Salem should lead

I applaud our city council representatives for supporting an apology and study of reparations to the Black community (“City mulls mea culpa,” March 18). I would be proud if Winston-Salem could be a leader in this respect.

Racism in our country has long gone beyond individual acts to systemic policies and community actions that have made it difficult for Black people to reap the benefits of hard work and moral character. Those of us who are white have benefited from those same systems and actions. Civil rights measures taken over the past century were necessary and well-intentioned, but they have fallen short and often been undermined by opposing policies and actions.

It’s time for bold measures prioritizing allocation of money and other resources to Black neighborhoods, businesses and people to repair the damage that our community and country have inflicted on the Black community over centuries, continuing to the present day. As a white person, I know I will have to make sacrifices for this to happen. As someone who has benefited from an inequitable system, that is only right.