WLET - Chuck Robinson

A more balanced look

Choosing between the presidential candidates in the 2020 presidential election was complex. On one hand there was the incumbent, a man who seemed uniquely unqualified to lead the country, and on the other a nice if addled old man who presented as a political moderate but repeatedly failed to stand up to the extremists of his party.

In his Nov. 16 column (“Dear Trump voters: Help me understand why”) Allen Johnson struggles to understand how his seemingly pleasant neighbors could vote to reelect Trump, whom Johnson finds deplorable. I read his list of concerns and mostly agree, yet I think there are other factors that might be at work.

There have been accomplishments under the current administration, including a strong pre-COVID economy with record low unemployment for minorities, along with a strong national defense and conservative judicial appointments. But there may also be concern about potential one-party rule by the Democrats, with massive tax increases and expanding federal regulations, the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, free college and killing the oil and gas industry. What about defunding the police and coddling antifa? How about ending the Senate filibuster and packing the Supreme Court?