WLET - Cindy Moel

Conservative Christians like the writer of the Sept. 28 letter “God’s plan” always seem to have that one verse memorized — "Before you were formed in the womb, I knew you" (Jeremiah 1:5) — but they can't remember Leviticus 19:34: “You shall treat the foreigner as if they were your own flesh and blood, and you shall love them as you love yourselves, for you were once foreigners in the land of Egypt.”

Trump Christians are the phoniest people in the country. They don't care about Jesus, they don't care about women, they don't care about the Bible except the parts they can use to justify their Republican beliefs.

Cindy Moel

Winston-Salem

