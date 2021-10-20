WLET - Clyde Cooper

Let it go

There’s no denying that things got out of hand.

Those who attended the Jan. 6 rally for then-President Trump, followed by a march to the U.S. Capitol, were upset. They sincerely thought they’d been cheated and they had to fight for democracy. They engaged in some exaggerated behavior — rude chants, flag-waving, that silly and flimsy gallows. And some got carried away and hurt some Capitol police officers.

Just like has happened with some Black Lives Matter protests.

But most of the marchers were peaceful. Along with the videotape of violence we’ve all seen, we also saw marchers entering the doors of the Capitol as if they were on a tour.

In some instances, Capitol police held the doors open for them.

And though some few engaged in violence, there’s very little evidence that they planned to kill anyone.

We know what happened on Jan. 6. An investigation is not necessary. The House Democrats who are trying to find evidence of a conspiracy are wasting their time and our tax money.

We’ve been down this road before.