WLET - Coby Bishop
WLET - Coby Bishop

Truth hurts

I'd like to reply to the writer who disapproved of the cartoon about the Missouri resident objecting to a vaccine (“New cartoonist,” July 26).

I am offended by non-vaxxers who are causing the new virus to mutate so we all have to suffer longer. I am also offended that the majority of these people are preventing the vaccinated among us from being able to return to a pre-COVID-19 lifestyle. It must be incredibly hard for health care workers to see that most of their patients now are deliberately unvaccinated and that their health insurance has to pay for their stubbornness.

The vaccine did come fast, as medical researchers worked hard together to get it out ASAP.

I like the Journal's cartoons as they are spot on and sometimes the truth hurts.

Coby Bishop

Clemmons

