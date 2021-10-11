WLET - Connie Atkinson - TUESDAY

Unworthy of notice

I must agree with the writer of the Oct. 8 letter “Anti-Trump” that former press secretary Stephanie Grisham is not an author who should be noted in the Journal (“Takeaways from Trump aide’s tell-all,” Oct. 5) — not because she’s “anti-Trump” — every decent person is — but because, as a former member of his power-hungry inner circle, she’s hardly trustworthy. She didn’t speak up when it was important, but only after she left the White House.

Grisham, who never earned a college degree and never studied press relations, was apparently hired as Melania Trump's chief of staff because they were friends. Melania Trump probably thought she was trustworthy.

From there, she became White House press secretary, a job she performed with singular incompetence. She never once, as White House press secretary, briefed the press and that’s what the job is. She didn’t even announce that she was leaving. “The best people” indeed.

I’m sure her book will be full of all kinds of salacious details about what terrible people the Trumps are. Some of them are probably true.