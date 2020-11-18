 Skip to main content
WLET - Craig Schaub
Our sense of beauty

As we seek to compost the animus of this past election season, I was delighted to read Amy Dixon describe fallen leaves as a "treasure pile" (“Time to reuse fallen leaves and plant trees,” Nov. 13) Indeed! Keeping them in beds and mulching them into the soil not only provides all the benefits she mentioned, it minimizes leaves in our storm water system, reduces emissions and noise from blowers and saves our community money in reducing pick-up of all those piles.

I wonder if resilience in this era of climate and environmental devastation requires us to re-define our sense of beauty. Clean and tucked away could actually mean less beauty in relationships of and with our natural world.

Craig Schaub

Winston-Salem

