wlet - Cyndi Briggs

Less local

This morning I reviewed the "Principles for Quality Journalism" on Lee Enterprise's website ( https://lee.net/about/principles/ ). Frankly, I wanted to see if I could get a sense of what they stand for and value, as I've watched in despair as our beloved Journal shrinks and excellent reporters and editors are let go (most recently, Mick Scott, a true Winston-Salem gem).

"Set and meet high standards ..." "emphasize local coverage ..." and "play a leadership role ..." are all standards Lee describes as essential to its work. But after I review the slim local stories and flip through the many filler articles I could easily find on the internet (thank you, I don't need any more articles about how to choose a sofa), I see little evidence that Lee is living up to its purported standards. There is no local arts coverage (in the City of Arts and Innovation, with the oldest Arts Council in the U.S.), few local columns, sporadic letters to the editor, and most of the local reporting involves crime. I understand and accept that paper versions of the news will someday be extinct, but Lee's lack of investment in a robust, innovative and creative online platform confounds me.