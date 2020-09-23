WLEt - Cyndy E. Lively

Reading the Sept. 23 letter “The violent majority” left me wondering whether the writer and I live in the same world. The writer contends that he and his conservative friends fear “malicious retaliation” from their neighbors for displaying Trump signs and possible physical injury for attending a Trump political rally. Yet he cites no examples of this occurring.

Is it possible that what the president’s supporters actually fear is the silent judgment of their neighbors who have listened to Trump’s rhetoric and watched the damage his actions have caused to so many and concluded that it is morally reprehensible to support his candidacy?