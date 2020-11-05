WLET - Cynthia Briggs

The wrong direction

I miss Ed Hardin. I don't follow most organized sports, but I religiously read his column, particularly since the COVID shutdown, as his writing incisively connected sports to the larger cultural conversation. Now, every morning as I set the sports pages aside unopened, I think “I miss Ed Hardin.”

I miss Lynn Felder. In the Nov. 1 Arts section, there was exactly one article about local arts, written by Fran Daniel (thank you, Fran).

We are supposedly the City of Arts and Innovation, with one of the best performing arts schools in the country, and the oldest Arts Council in the U.S. and our Sunday Arts section is now a mash-up of random stories unrelated to Winston-Salem.

I read the paper to learn about my community from people I trust. Ed, Fran, Lynn, Tim Clodfelter, Mick Scott, Michael Hewlitt — they are my neighbors and my friends. I trust them and I want to read what they have to say about my community. If I wanted a conglomeration of articles written by people I’ll never meet, I’d skip the paper and go straight to the internet.

I realize that times are hard for newspapers, and I don’t know what the solution is, but the current direction of the Journal isn’t it.

Cynthia Briggs

Winston-Salem