WLET - Cynthia Gough Nance

Do what you can

In a month I will be "celebrating" my 83rd birthday.

I must say that 2020 has not been my favorite year, but one granddaughter blessed me with a perfect great-grandson and the other granddaughter blessed me with a wonderful grandson-in-law.

There have been highs and lows in 2020, but most of all I have seen the best and worst in people.

Every day tens of thousands of selfless people, including two of my grandchildren, put their lives on the line to care for the sick and save lives while tens of thousands of selfish, immature, idiots do what they can to make life worse.

Thanks to God and the wonderful scientists, who have worked tirelessly, the vaccines are here and we can see light at the end of the tunnel. But 2020 will go down in history as the year when we saw the best and the worst in America.

Please do what you can to make this a safe holiday so that we can be together next year.

Cynthia Gough Nance

Clemmons