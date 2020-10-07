 Skip to main content
WLET - Cynthia Nance
Hypocritical

I am very disappointed in senatorial candidate Cal Cunningham (“Cunningham texts roil race for Senate,” Oct. 4). What he did was wrong and it was stupid, but I am much more concerned about peoples' pre-existing conditions than I am with Cunningham's sex life.

Probably the people who are yelling the loudest about Cunningham are supporters of President Trump and Sen. Thom Tillis. Isn't that a bit hypocritical?

When Trump says, "Jump" Tillis says, "how high?”

Cynthia Nance

Clemmons

