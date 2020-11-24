WLET - Cynthia Raynor - SATURDAY

Curb carbon conservatively

Wouldn’t it be awesome to reduce greenhouse gases and get money back for doing it? That is the basis behind a carbon fee and dividend climate policy. This approach is hailed by economists as the best method to tackle the climate without burdening consumers.

The premise is to place a fee on fossil fuels. Each month, all collected fees are then returned equally to consumers to offset any price increases. The carbon fee will gradually increase over time, thus driving the market to develop more cost-effective clean energy solutions.

In 2019, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763) was introduced in the House of Representatives. The Wall Street Journal concurrently published a signed statement from 3,589 U.S. economists, four former chairs of the Federal Reserve (Alan Greenspan, Ben Bernanke, Janet Yellen and Paul Volcker), 28 Nobel Laureate economists and 15 former chairs of the Council of Economic Advisers endorsing this legislation. According to their statement, this is”‘the most cost-effective lever to reduce carbon emissions at the necessary scale and speed.”