WLET - Cynthia Raynor - THURSDAY

A healthy resolution

The year 2020 has exposed how fragile our health and society have become. It is widely known how dangerous COVID is to our health, but environmental pollution has been linked to 40% of deaths world-wide.

Environmental contamination is responsible for many health issues. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has attributed increased greenhouse gas emissions and the rising temperatures caused by climate change to lung disease, allergies, weather-related injuries, heat-related illnesses, malnutrition and water pathogen diseases. Air pollution and wildfire smoke damages lungs. Extended growing seasons, along with increased flooding, increase pollen and mold allergens. Severe storms cause injury and death. High temperatures cause heat strokes and other heat-related ailments. Droughts and crop failures decrease food production, thus leading to malnutrition. Warming lakes and ponds increase water pathogens. Unless we focus on reducing environmental pollution, these risks will continue to increase.

We control our personal health with exercise and diets. However, environmental health must be addressed at a government level. Congressional action is needed to incentivize all segments of society to reduce pollution and Congress only reacts to public pressure.