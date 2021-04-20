 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Cynthia Raynor - THURSDAY
0 comments

WLET - Cynthia Raynor - THURSDAY

  • 0

The best first step

Last month during her address to the Financial Stability Oversight Council, Janet Yellen, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, called climate change an “existential threat” and the biggest risk to U.S. financial systems. She has previously endorsed carbon fee and dividend legislation as the most effective, fastest and fairest tool to tackle the climate situation.

Our economy cannot continue to absorb the costs of climate change destruction, and our financial leaders see this. It is time for us to see this too. We need to let our representatives know that climate change must be addressed.

There is no silver bullet that will magically fix everything, but the carbon fee and dividend is the best first step. Economic models have found carbon pricing allows us to reach well over 50% of the 2050 net greenhouse gas emission goal. No other single climate proposal comes close to this projected achievement.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA) was reintroduced to Congress last week. It represents the single best carbon pricing solution available to date. Leading economists have endorsed it. Continuing to assume that Congress will do the right thing is no longer enough. It is critical that we tell them what we want to be done. Please tell Rep. Kathy Manning, Sen. Thom Tillis and Sen. Richard Burr that this legislation needs to be passed now.

Cynthia Raynor

Winston Salem

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WS/FCS backs school calendar flexibility bill, but not for 2021-22
Education

WS/FCS backs school calendar flexibility bill, but not for 2021-22

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools favors legislation allowing the school year to start one to two weeks earlier than currently allowed by state law.

However, with many summer-school initiatives already set in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the system said it would take a pass on 2021-22.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News