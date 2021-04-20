WLET - Cynthia Raynor - THURSDAY

The best first step
Last month during her address to the Financial Stability Oversight Council, Janet Yellen, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, called climate change an “existential threat” and the biggest risk to U.S. financial systems. She has previously endorsed carbon fee and dividend legislation as the most effective, fastest and fairest tool to tackle the climate situation.
Our economy cannot continue to absorb the costs of climate change destruction, and our financial leaders see this. It is time for us to see this too. We need to let our representatives know that climate change must be addressed.
There is no silver bullet that will magically fix everything, but the carbon fee and dividend is the best first step. Economic models have found carbon pricing allows us to reach well over 50% of the 2050 net greenhouse gas emission goal. No other single climate proposal comes close to this projected achievement.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA) was reintroduced to Congress last week. It represents the single best carbon pricing solution available to date. Leading economists have endorsed it. Continuing to assume that Congress will do the right thing is no longer enough. It is critical that we tell them what we want to be done. Please tell Rep. Kathy Manning, Sen. Thom Tillis and Sen. Richard Burr that this legislation needs to be passed now.