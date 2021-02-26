WLET - Cynthia Raynor

Traditions

Our traditions are under assault, but not from the left or from the right. The assault is from the environment.

When liberals hear “climate change,” they don't consider lost independence. They see an existential threat to humanity. And it terrifies them.

When conservatives hear “climate change,” they don't consider erosion and soil infertility, unpredictable growing seasons and the forests they grew up hunting in dying off from disease. They think of lost liberty. And it terrifies them.

Values and customs have been passed down for generations and define us. But the ability to continue our traditions is in jeopardy as climate shifts create inhospitable habitats (forcing migration), sea level rise (endangering coastal habitats), droughts (impacting farming and forests) and flooding (impact living conditions, farming, etc.). The number of significant weather events since 2000 have exceeded the total number of similar events recorded between 1880 and 1999. There is no denying these records. These events have come at a tremendous cost to our economy, from loss of life to loss of revenue to increased reconstruction costs. These repeated events will break us if we do not act together to address the climate threats.