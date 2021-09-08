WLET - Cynthia Raynor

No more excuses

To follow up on Rob Schofield’s Aug. 29 column, “State lawmaker’s climate take is toxic,” the “China excuse” is frequently used by climate deniers to justify U.S. inaction. Conversely, China is using U.S. climate inaction as an excuse to not do more climate mitigation than what it committed to at the Paris Accords. Neither position is acceptable.

Much of China’s energy use is commissioned by other countries. As manufacturing has shifted out of Europe and the U.S. to China, carbon consumption in China has increased. Industrial production accounts for 66% of China’s total energy consumption. Twenty-two percent of U.S. goods are made in China. Seventy to 80% of Walmart goods are made in China. Even with this increas, carbon consumption per person in China is still much, much less than in the U.S.

Blaming China for higher carbon emissions ignores the fact that product demand from U.S. and Europe is driving Chinese manufacturing and increasing greenhouse gas emissions. While this demand may not change, the energy source must convert to renewables to reduce these emissions.