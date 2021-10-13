 Skip to main content
WLET - Cynthia Raynor
WLET - Cynthia Raynor

Aha

I was recently listening to a radio interview with a woman who realized that immediate climate action was needed. Her "aha" moment occurred when watching teenage climate protests and it hit her that her children were the same age. She reacted by immediately eliminating any oil-related investments from her portfolio.

About five years ago, my "aha" moment occurred after reading scientific climate reports that presented historical temperature graphs since the 1800s. It was strikingly obvious to me that average temperatures significantly started to escalate after the industrial revolution, with marked increases post-World War II through today.

If you have not already experienced it, what will be your "aha" moment? Will it be the occurrence of thousand-year storms every year? Frequent wildfires? Frequent flooding? Frequent coastal erosion? Frequent droughts? Frequent excessive heat waves? Increased immigration from climate-stricken countries? Arctic glaciers melting? Triple-digit temperatures in arctic areas?

Whatever your "aha" moment will be, please have it soon. All these events are occurring, and this year alone cost the U.S. $100 million in clean-up. Scientists give us 10 years to start to turn this around. They've predicted these current happenings, so we should heed their advice. Why spend money in clean-up when we can address climate mitigation and adaptation?

We can do this. We went to the moon. Our greatest generation defeated fascism. Perhaps we are the next great generation and we halt climate change.

Are you up to the challenge? Demand immediate climate action from Congress. It's for our children.

Cynthia Raynor

Winston Salem

