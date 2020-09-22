WLET - Cynthia Raynor

Make America green again
Many deniers point to China as the reason for climate inaction. They state that China emits more carbon dioxide than the U.S. In 2019, China accounted for 27.2% of CO2 emissions, the U.S. accounted for 14.6%. But China has been motivated at the national level to address climate issues due to uncontrolled pollution, as well as the mass exodus of the wealthy. In taking the lead on climate reform, the Chinese government sees climate action as an economic opportunity.
Recent reports show that in 2018, China led the world in renewable power deployment, adding 43% of the world’s new renewable power capacity. It also led the world in electric vehicle deployment with roughly 45% of the electric cars and 99% of the electric buses in the world today. Also, seven of the world’s nine nuclear power plants that connected to the grid for the first time were in China. China is poised to meet its Paris Climate goals.
Conversely, the U.S. government relies on public concern to persuade congressional engagement on climate issues. Lobbyists for big business have influenced Congress because we have been silent. As a result, the U.S. has left the Paris Climate Accord and the government has relaxed emission controls.
If we want to live in an America that has lush forests, green pastures, abundant food, clean air and clean water, then it is time to raise our voices. We must start demanding climate action now from Congress. Put Americans first by Making America green again.
Cynthia Raynor
Winston-Salem