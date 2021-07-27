WLET - Cynthia Raynor

Climate crisis is here

The climate change that scientists have been warning us about is here. Over the past decade, we have seen consistently record-breaking high temperatures, extreme flooding, frequent wildfires, and intense hurricanes. But this year's weather is the most eye-opening. Rivers and lakes (Colorado River, Lake Mead, Lake Powell) that supply water to a large portion of our country are drying up. The intense heat domes and wildfires of the western U.S., the massive flooding in Germany and China, the melting of the permafrost, etc. make it impossible to deny anymore. The only option we have is to act immediately.

Speak out. We cannot be silent any longer. We cannot allow oil lobbyists to continue to control policy. Our federally elected officials need to know that the voters demand climate solutions.

Get educated. Research how to adapt to climate change. The website: nrdc.org is a good start to find out ways to reduce your carbon footprint.

To exact immediate and appropriate action, a comprehensive federal climate policy must be enacted. A carbon price and dividend policy with a border tax adjustment is the solution supported by an overwhelming majority of leading economists. This solution will provide the fastest results of any other option identified to date.