wlet - D.C. Davis too long

How Would You Cope?

Some people have complained about the homeless causing problems in their neighborhoods or around their places of business. Maybe we need to look at life from their viewpoint. I performed an experiment of sorts, trying to “walk a mile in someone else’s shoes”.

The temperature was below freezing, and I left home with a small backpack and tote bag each weighing about three pounds. With a bag in each hand, I walked half a mile to the bus stop and headed to the grocery store. It was not easy keeping the cold air from stinging my face and despite wearing gloves, my fingers were cold.

Getting on the bus and finding a seat was more difficult carrying the two bags than when I rode the bus with no baggage. One homeless person on the bus had a backpack and a rolling suitcase.

Returning home, I had two extra bags with groceries. The sun shone bright and it would have been a nice walk if I had my hands free. I put the backpack over my coat, which proved more difficult than I thought. In one hand I carried the tote bag and the two bags of groceries in the other.

The experiment made me realize how physically, and mentally, draining traveling from one place to another in bad weather can be. Most people leave their warm homes, jump into their warm cars, drive to the grocery store, and load their bags in the car without much thought.

What if you had to live like this every day? How would you cope? What if you had no family? What if people shunned you, instead of talking to you, as if you were invisible?

Cold weather alone can affect a person’s mental state, and when you add the stress and physical strain of carrying so much everywhere you go, as well as the stigma associated with being homeless, is it any wonder that some people reach their breaking point?

Mother Teresa said, “We think sometimes that poverty is only being hungry, naked, and homeless. The poverty of being unwanted, unloved, and uncared for is the greatest poverty.”

D.C. Davis

Winston-Salem