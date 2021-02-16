WLET - D.C. Presnell

A condemnation

Scott Sexton’s Feb. 16 opinion column, “Senator stands on right side of nation’s history,” is a sad, misguided commentary on the state of our representative democracy and the character of our supposed representative, Sen. Richard Burr.

Sexton’s defense of Burr serves not to lionize his courageous stand, but as a strong indictment of his behavior over the past 25 years. To state he is now free to vote his conscience as opposed to what is expedient for his next election brings into question his stance on any number of issues over his quarter century in Washington. If pride and honor was what he hoped to bring to his family with this vote, I question where that same pride and honor was when he allegedly engaged in insider trading less than one year ago.

There is one accurate statement, although the pride in which Sexton apparently writes it is very disappointing: “In the end, Sen. Richard Burr doesn’t give a damn what you think, though.”

This is the overriding problem with most politicians, and why we in North Carolina should be grateful that Burr will soon no longer be “representing” us.