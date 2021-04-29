WLET - Dale Hughes

I am vaccinated for COVID, yet, to make others feel safe, I wear my mask in public, even though, most times, it may not be necessary or required. But I truly don't understand the lock-step behavior of people these days who are actually anxious to fall in line with the dictate of the day.

At one point in this country there was a belief that a person could best stand on their own; that it was actually better if you could get along on your own without dictates from others. I am older and was lucky enough to have lived in some of those times.

I know that if some of the people that are espousing all of the lock-step behavior had different life experiences in their younger days, things may be different for them now.

Dale Hughes

Winston-Salem