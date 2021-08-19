WLET - Dan Besse

Commissioners, act now

One month ago, most residents of Forsyth County were shocked to learn that our county commissioners were one vote away from spending more than $400,000 to design a 50,000 sq. ft. commercial public events center for the heart of Tanglewood Park.

We learned about the proposal even then only because the Journal ran a front-page story on it (“County officials may move forward on events center,” July 19).

Neighbors and most users of the park were astounded. Clemmons elected officials had not been consulted or even notified. Had the story not run, and the vote gone forward as scheduled, nearly a half-million public dollars would have been spent on a project that those most affected hadn’t realized was under consideration. That investment would no doubt have been used later to argue that the project was too far advanced to stop.

I and hundreds of other opponents of the proposal believe that its size, traffic and environmental impacts are incompatible with the core outdoor uses of Forsyth’s largest and most popular county park. The Forsyth County commissioners should act now to make clear that whatever happens to the events center idea, its placement at Tanglewood Park is permanently out as an option.