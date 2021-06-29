WLET - Dan Bradley

Regarding Scott Sexton's June 29 column "Nothing is easy about sharing park space," yes, you've nailed it, we filthy-rich West Enders, suffocating under our mountains of megabucks, are single-mindedly focused on maintaining Hanes Park as our private, peaceful forest preserve, while the desperately impoverished inhabitants of Buena Vista want only what is best for the deprived children of our fair city.

And you're right, again, that posting signs and stationing a park ranger to exclude adult exercisers would certainly prevent such unsafe activities as the police cornering a fleeing desperado on the periphery of the park, would prevent him running into the park, prevent the ensuing gun battle. Safety for the rightful users of the park, the students of Wiley Middle School and R.J. Reynolds High School, would be ensured.

It is confusing to read the dedication plaque at the main park entrance, which oddly implies (well, directly states) that the land was donated for the "citizens" of Winston-Salem, when we know from School Superintendent Tricia McManus, who despite being new here and not having the authority to say, clarifies that it exists "for kids." And apparently not just any kids, but specifically those who attend Wiley and Reynolds. Plaque-casting technology a century ago probably wasn't what it is now; something must have gone wrong in the process. In practice, it's almost as though we citizens are allowing the schools to use the park.