WLET - Dan Childress

Carlson's critic

Let me see if I understand this.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson urged his viewers to accost mask-wearing strangers and call 911 if they saw children being “forced” to wear masks. OK.

Then this brave guy in Montana, Dan Bailey, confronted Carlson and told him he was the worst person in the world. And Carlson’s spokesman says that Bailey "ambushing" Tucker in a store was "totally inexcusable" and "no public figure should be accosted regardless of their political persuasion or beliefs simply due to the intolerance of another point of view.”

Is this what is meant by “shameless”?

How can any decent human being stand the hypocrisy supported by Fox News? Seriously, the "mainstream media" is worse than this? I don't think so.

Dan Childress

Winston-Salem