WLET - Dan Collins - MONDAY


My president

There are those among us who maintain that, the November election notwithstanding, "their president" is still Donald Trump. The opinion was expressed recently in a letter to the Journal (“Too far,” March 9).

Just to let everyone know, I've decided my president today is Stacey Abrams. And tomorrow it might be Tom Hanks, or maybe Dolly Parton. I've got 24 hours to decide.

Absurd? Of course.

That said, Abrams, Hanks, Parton (or, for that matter, you or I) have every bit as much claim to the White House as Donald Trump. Yeah, I know none of us got 74 million votes. Nor did 81 million fellow Americans vote any of us out of office.

Dan Collins

Winston-Salem

