WLET - Dan Coulter - FRIDAY

Infidelity in marriage is absolutely a personal moral failing. But not voting for Cal Cunningham at this stage would help Republicans keep control of a Senate that actively supports, or won't take action against, a tax system rigged for the rich and against the rest of us, voter suppression, health care inequality, white supremacist hate groups, putting kids in cages, making America weaker by alienating our allies ... the list goes on. A vote to punish Cal Cunningham would also punish all the Americans who could be saved by having the Democrats take back the Senate and start fixing things.